Nintendo holiday sales plummet to lowest point since Switch launch

Nintendo's latest Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 period sees the company reporting its lowest-ever holiday net sales revenues in the Switch's current lifespan.

Nintendo holiday sales plummet to lowest point since Switch launch
TL;DR: Nintendo reported its lowest holiday net sales for the Switch, with Q3 FY25 net sales at $2.76 billion, a 35% decline from the previous year. Operating and net profits also decreased. The company revised its full-year forecasts, noting stable sales despite the platform's eighth year. The Switch 2 is expected in late 2025.

Nintendo has reported its lowest-ever holiday net sales revenues in the Switch's lifecycle.

3

Nintendo's Q3FY25 earnings results show signs that the Switch lifecycle is gearing down. The company saw $2.76 billion in total net sales during the Holiday 2024 period (Q3'25 runs from October - December 2024), a new low for any holiday quarter during the Switch's lifespan.

The previous holiday quarter, Nintendo made $4.2 billion in net sales, but Q3'25's results show a -35% decline. Nintendo has since downwardly revised its full-year earnings forecasts, but it's worth noting that FY25 will not be impacted by the Switch 2. The new Switch 2 console is expected to launch in the second-half of 2025 and will instead be a part of Nintendo's FY26 period.

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa put these numbers into perspective: "Although unit sales of both hardware and software in the third quarter declined year-on-year, sales have been stable given the fact that the platform is in its eighth year."

Nintendo Q3'25 results in USD

  • Net sales - $2.76 billion (-35% year-over-year)
  • Operating profit - $804 million (-38% year-over-year)
  • Net profit - $819 million (-15% year-over-year)

Nintendo Q3'25 results in JPY

  • Net sales - 432.91 billion yen (-27.6% year-over-year)
  • Operating profit - 126.08 billion yen (-31.6% year-over-year)
  • Net profit - 128.53 billion yen (-6% year-over-year)

Nintendo now expects to sell 1.5 million fewer Switch consoles throughout FY25, alongside 10 million fewer games. Hardware sales throughout the last 9 months are down 30.6%, Nintendo notes, and software is likewise down nearly 25%. This strongly indicates that the Switch console market could be saturated or that consumers are waiting for the new Switch 2 system before buying into the current ecosystem.

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

