China is developing ways to destroy SpaceX Starlink satellites

A new Chinese study suggests the nation needs to develop a system capable of neutralizing SpaceX's Starlink satellite system.

A study published by scientists in China's peer-reviewed Modern Defense Technology journal outlines recommendations for the nation's anti-satellite capabilities.

The researchers suggest in the paper that in the event of a war, the Chinese military needs the ability to neutralize or destroy SpaceX's Starlink satellite network. The satellites could pose a potential threat to China's national security in such a scenario. Thus, the nation would need to develop an advanced surveillance system to track every Starlink satellite.

Over two thousand Starlink satellites are already in orbit, and with the ability to continue operating despite losses, Starlink is relatively resistant to complete destruction. China has already developed various anti-satellite technologies involving microwaves, lasers, nanosats launched to target bigger satellites, and cyber weapons.

"A combination of soft and hard kill methods should be adopted to make some Starlink satellites lose their functions and destroy the constellation's operating system," wrote the researchers.

"The Starlink constellation constitutes a decentralized system. The confrontation is not about individual satellites, but the whole system. This requires some low-cost, high-efficiency measures," the researchers continued.

You can read more from the study here.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Elon Musk loses over $12 billion of wealth in one day after tweets