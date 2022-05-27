All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

China is developing ways to destroy SpaceX Starlink satellites

A new Chinese study suggests the nation needs to develop a system capable of neutralizing SpaceX's Starlink satellite system.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, May 27 2022 3:33 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, May 27 2022 3:41 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study published by scientists in China's peer-reviewed Modern Defense Technology journal outlines recommendations for the nation's anti-satellite capabilities.

China is developing ways to destroy SpaceX Starlink satellites 01 | TweakTown.com

The researchers suggest in the paper that in the event of a war, the Chinese military needs the ability to neutralize or destroy SpaceX's Starlink satellite network. The satellites could pose a potential threat to China's national security in such a scenario. Thus, the nation would need to develop an advanced surveillance system to track every Starlink satellite.

Over two thousand Starlink satellites are already in orbit, and with the ability to continue operating despite losses, Starlink is relatively resistant to complete destruction. China has already developed various anti-satellite technologies involving microwaves, lasers, nanosats launched to target bigger satellites, and cyber weapons.

"A combination of soft and hard kill methods should be adopted to make some Starlink satellites lose their functions and destroy the constellation's operating system," wrote the researchers.

"The Starlink constellation constitutes a decentralized system. The confrontation is not about individual satellites, but the whole system. This requires some low-cost, high-efficiency measures," the researchers continued.

You can read more from the study here.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Elon Musk loses over $12 billion of wealth in one day after tweets

Buy at Amazon

(Round Dish Only) SpaceX Starlink Internet Router Base/Stand (Black)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
$18.99$18.99$18.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/27/2022 at 3:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, businessinsider.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.