All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

3,400-year-old city from ancient empire revealed as river level drops

A 3400-year-old Bronze Age city from the Mitanni Empire era has emerged from the Mosul reservoir in Iraq as the water levels drop.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, May 31 2022 3:20 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Iraq is one of the most climate-change-affected countries globally, suffering from extreme droughts for months and dropping water levels in the region.

3,400-year-old city from ancient empire revealed as river level drops 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The recently emerged settlement dates back to the Bronze Age and is a 3,400-year-old city once located along the Tigris River. Water levels of the Mosul reservoir have dropped enough to reveal the city, which is believed to have been an important settlement in the Mitanni Empire between approximately 1550 BC and 1350 BC.

Since December, water has been diverted from the Mosul reservoir to preserve crops suffering during the drought. Now, archaeologists are tasked with excavating and documenting as much of the city as possible before the water levels rise and submerge it once more.

"The huge magazine building is of particular importance because enormous quantities of goods must have been stored in it, probably brought from all over the region," said Ivana Puljiz from the University of Freiburg.

3,400-year-old city from ancient empire revealed as river level drops 02 | TweakTown.com
3,400-year-old city from ancient empire revealed as river level drops 03 | TweakTown.com
3,400-year-old city from ancient empire revealed as river level drops 04 | TweakTown.com

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Asteroid-mining startup books its first mission, launching with SpaceX

Read more: China is developing ways to destroy SpaceX Starlink satellites

Read more: First Ford F-150 Lightning officially delivered, beating Cybertruck

Buy at Amazon

Archaeology: An Introduction to the World's Greatest Sites

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2022 at 3:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.