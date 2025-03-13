All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

How AI is reshaping archaeology - from 5,000 year old civilizations in Dubai to Mongolia

New AI technology is transforming archaeology, detecting 5,000-year-old sites in Dubai and medieval ruins in Mongolia without excavation.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AI and radar technology are revolutionizing archaeology, uncovering 5,000-year-old settlements in Dubai and medieval sites in Mongolia without excavation, reshaping how we discover lost civilizations.

In a breakthrough for archaeology, scientists are using artificial intelligence and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) to uncover traces of 5,000-year-old civilizations in Dubai and medieval sites in Mongolia, revealing lost histories buried beneath desert sands.

3

Satellite imagery and excavation findings from the Saruq Al-Hadid archaeological site in Dubai (Credit: MDPI)

As reported by Daily Galaxy, AI and SAR imaging have revealed 5,000-year-old settlements and pathways in Dubai, providing insight into how early civilizations thrived in harsh desert conditions. Similarly, in Mongolia, the same technology uncovered thousands of potential medieval sites along the historic Silk Road - one of the most significant trade networks in human history.

The most notable aspect of these developments is uncovering ancient settlements without excavation. Detecting entire lost civilizations beneath the desert without traditional digging is a game-changer for archaeology.

As detailed in the research paper, scientists use SAR, a type of remote sensing technology, to emit radar signals that penetrate the Earth's surface and create high-resolution images. The data is then processed through machine learning algorithms, which analyze patterns and anomalies to identify potential archaeological sites.

3

Thematic classification of satellite imagery (Credit: MDPI)

By training these algorithms on known archaeological sites, researchers can teach AI to recognize features associated with ancient settlements, roads, and human-made structures. This dramatically reduces the need for manual surveys, increases discovery rates, and minimizes excavation risks.

The future of this technology is promising. Advancements in AI and radar imaging will allow archaeologists to make faster, more precise discoveries of ancient civilizations - not just in deserts but also in forests, mountains, and even beneath polar ice. While there's still challenges, such as high costs for satellites, aerial platforms, and data processing - continued improvements will gradually make the technology more reliable, accessible, and cost-effective.

With AI continuing to revolutionize archaeology, there's no telling what we might uncover next.

NEWS SOURCE:dailygalaxy.com

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

