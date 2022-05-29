All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI unveils GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X Assassin's Creed Valhalla GPU

MSI unveils its new GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X Assassin's Creed Valhalla Special Edition graphics card, getting rid of more GPUs.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 29 2022 8:03 PM CDT
MSI must have a big stock of GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards as it is getting rid of a bunch of them with a new branded version, for a game that I'm sure barely anyone plays anymore.

MSI unveils GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X Assassin's Creed Valhalla GPU 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The "new" MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X Assassin's Creed Valhalla Special Edition is nothing really special at all, just a re-painted version of the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the star here: with some new colors on the shroud and backplate and some logos on the side.

I mean it doesn't look totally bad, but there's just nothing new here apart from a re-painting of MSI's GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X -- down to the identical clock speeds and power settings -- with 1920MHz GPU boost, and up to 370W of power with 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

MSI unveils GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X Assassin's Creed Valhalla GPU 03 | TweakTown.comMSI unveils GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X Assassin's Creed Valhalla GPU 02 | TweakTown.com

In a new promotion in Taiwan, you'll win a free copy of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, as well as the expansion for the game as well.

NEWS SOURCES:tw.msi.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

