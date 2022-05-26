All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New Xbox device to bring Game Pass to all TVs

Microsoft's new Project Keystone device is a small Chromecast-like dongle that will offer Xbox Game Pass game streaming to TVs.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, May 26 2022 1:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft is developing a small dongle/puck that will bring Xbox gaming to all TVs, sources tell Windows Central.

New Xbox device to bring Game Pass to all TVs 0 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft's new Project Keystone device is essentially a Chromecast that plugs into your TV and allows Xbox Game Pass streaming. The hardware is described as a dongle, or a puck, similar to a Google Chromecast, that acts as a receiver for streamed content. It's kind of like a Roku, only instead of streaming Netflix, you'll be streaming Xbox games.

"Xbox Keystone" originally appeared in a Windows OS list as an Xbox product.

The reality is Keystone isn't new--or at least the idea of it isn't new.

Microsoft has been iterating on its design since 2016 under codename Project Hobart. The company has also been openly talking about direct game-to-TV game streaming for years now.

The strategy would help boost Game Pass numbers and solidify more consumers into Microsoft's growing digital games ecosystem. Given the current framework and adoption of game streaming, Keystone may not be released any time soon, and if it is, Keystone will help push a new forefront for mainstream game adoption using Project xCloud servers and the mighty Game Pass content catalog.

Xbox Standalone Streaming Device Timeline

Buy at Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 Complete Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.70
$34.70$34.70$33.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/26/2022 at 1:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:windowscentral.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.