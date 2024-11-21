Get 3 months of stackable Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $36.49

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the premium tier of Game Pass, offering access to day one releases, EA Play membership, and the ability to play games on console, PC, and via the cloud. As we enter one of the biggest deals and sale seasons of the year, right now, you get 28% off an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-Month Membership via Stack Social.
This deal is a pretty sizable discount from the usual $50.97 price point for three months of Game Pass Ultimate. The codes will work for both new and current users and are stackable, which means you can buy multiple 3-month codes for up to 15 months. Also, these are global keys, so they'll work in any country or region where Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available.
One of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's big draw cards is access to major Xbox first-party and third-party game releases on day one, like this week's highly anticipated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from GSC Game World. Here's a list of some of the biggest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available or coming soon.
Available Now
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Coming Soon
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
- Avowed
- Sniper Elite: Resistance
With Xbox Game Pass, you can access over 100 games, including titles from major franchises like Halo, Grand Theft Auto, Diablo, StarCraft, Forza, Gears of War, and more. And with dozens of studios from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and more making up Xbox Game Studios - every Ultimate subscriber gets access to these games as soon as they're released.
