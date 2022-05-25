All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ukrainian soldiers are sneaking heavy weaponry about on electric bikes

Two Ukrainian companies' e-bikes have been spotted being used for transporting next-generation light anti-tank weapons in Ukraine.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, May 25 2022 4:44 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ukrainian military personnel have been spotted since the start of the Russian invasion getting about on electric bikes.

Soldiers have been using electric bikes from both Delfast and ELEEK, two Ukrainian companies. In recent images posted to Telegram, electric bikes from Delfast can be seen rigged up to carry next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAWS). Using electric bikes allows soldiers to cover ground quickly but significantly more quietly than motorbikes or other vehicles would allow.

The CEO of Delfast, Daniel Tonkopi, is also Ukrainian and took to Facebook to provide more information about the Ukrainian military using his company's bikes. Delfast gave away the bikes to the frontline personnel, which have since reported back with stellar reviews. In addition to now moving around heavier weaponry, it has been previously reported that e-bikes in Ukraine have been used to transport snipers around and deliver medical supplies.

"Delfast continues to support the people of Ukraine. We are working with governments and the larger tech community to end this war. We have not sold Delfast bikes or made modifications to our e-bikes to support any military action. We are also donating 5% of all sales to fund humanitarian efforts in Ukraine," a representative of Delfast in the U.S. told Vice's Motherboard.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Elon Musk loses over $12 billion of wealth in one day after tweets

Ukrainian soldiers are sneaking heavy weaponry about on electric bikes 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Swagtron EB-6 Bandit E-Bike 350W Motor, Power Assist, 4' Tires

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$899.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/25/2022 at 4:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:vice.com, facebook.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.