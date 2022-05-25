All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED: 34-inch 3440x1440 @ 175Hz gaming monitor

MSI unveils the world's second QD-OLED gaming monitor: MEG 342C QD-OLED packs a 34-inch 3440x1440 @ 175Hz panel, comes soon.

Published Wed, May 25 2022 12:50 AM CDT
MSI has just introduced the world's second 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor, with the introduction of the new MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED gaming monitor.

The new MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED gaming monitor has 34-inch QD-OLED panel, with a native 3440 x 1440 resolution and super-smooth 175Hz refresh rate. MSI is using an 1800R curvature, with some MEG features baked-in: Sound Tune AI noise canceling, a KVM switch, smart crosshair, and an ambient light sensor.

Alienware recently debuted its AW3423DW (with near identical specs: 34-inch 3440 x 1440 resolution + 175Hz refresh rate with a QD-OLED panel) priced at $1400. MSI hasn't priced its new MEG 342C QD-OLED gaming monitor just yet, but we do know it has a 0.1ms GtG response time, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and around 1000 nits of brightness for HDR content and gaming.

