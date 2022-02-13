Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor: 3440x1440 @ 175Hz for $1300
Alienware's upcoming AW3423DW AW3423DW: 34-inch QR-OLED panel with 3440 x 1440 res @ 175Hz refresh for $1299, launches March 2022.
Alienware's new AW3423DW gaming monitor is right around the corner, offering a 34-inch QR-OLED (Quantum Dot OLED) panel and native 3440 x 1440 resolution with a huge 175Hz refresh rate.
While it's not a true OLED gaming monitor, the QR-OLED panel will offer a filtering layer that converts blue light emitted by the OLED panel underneath into red, green, or blue subpixels required for an image. This means that the quantum dots let more light pass through than traditional filters, releasing light omnidirectionally... increasing viewing angles.
You will get all of the technological and image quality benefits of an OLED panel, with Alienware's new AW3423DW gaming monitor packing 0.1ms response time and pure blacks -- so we have 3440 x 1440 native res + 175Hz refresh rate + QR-OLED panel + 0.1 response time -- alrighty then.
Alienware is giving you VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification on the monitor, and while full-on OLED gaming TVs offer incredible brightness... this isn't going to give you the real-deal HDR experience. But then there's the price, and that's where the big difference is.
The new Alienware AW3423DW gaming monitor costs $1299, and launches on March 29.
