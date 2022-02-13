All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Robot captures scary sights from within destroyed Fukushima reactor

Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor: 3440x1440 @ 175Hz for $1300

Alienware's upcoming AW3423DW AW3423DW: 34-inch QR-OLED panel with 3440 x 1440 res @ 175Hz refresh for $1299, launches March 2022.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 13 2022 6:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Alienware's new AW3423DW gaming monitor is right around the corner, offering a 34-inch QR-OLED (Quantum Dot OLED) panel and native 3440 x 1440 resolution with a huge 175Hz refresh rate.

Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor: 3440x1440 @ 175Hz for 00 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

While it's not a true OLED gaming monitor, the QR-OLED panel will offer a filtering layer that converts blue light emitted by the OLED panel underneath into red, green, or blue subpixels required for an image. This means that the quantum dots let more light pass through than traditional filters, releasing light omnidirectionally... increasing viewing angles.

You will get all of the technological and image quality benefits of an OLED panel, with Alienware's new AW3423DW gaming monitor packing 0.1ms response time and pure blacks -- so we have 3440 x 1440 native res + 175Hz refresh rate + QR-OLED panel + 0.1 response time -- alrighty then.

Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor: 3440x1440 @ 175Hz for $1300 03 | TweakTown.comAlienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor: 3440x1440 @ 175Hz for $1300 04 | TweakTown.com

Alienware is giving you VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification on the monitor, and while full-on OLED gaming TVs offer incredible brightness... this isn't going to give you the real-deal HDR experience. But then there's the price, and that's where the big difference is.

The new Alienware AW3423DW gaming monitor costs $1299, and launches on March 29.

Buy at Amazon

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1799.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/13/2022 at 11:02 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.