Corsair reveals XENEON 34WQHD240-C QD-OLED 34-inch 3440 x 1440 @ 240Hz monitor for $1199

Corsair has just launched its new XENEON 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide gaming monitor, the new XENEON 34WQHD240-C, featuring a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a price of $1199. Check it out:

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new Corsair XENEON 34WQHD240-C QD-OLED gaming monitor offers vibrant colors, true deep blacks, and boosted brightness for movies, working, and especially gaming. Corsair is using an all-white design on the new QD-OLED gaming monitor, so if you've got a white-themed gaming PC, this is perfect for you.

Corsair is using Samsung's latest 2024 QD-OLED panel, with a 34-inch QD-OLD panel and a native 3440 x 1440 resolution with its 21:9 aspect ratio, and super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. There's up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and up to 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR True Black 400 and up to 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio.

Corsair's new XENEON 34WQHD240-C QD-OLED gaming monitor powered by Samsung's newer 2024 QD-OLED panel mixed with the 240Hz refresh rate and super-low response time of just 0.03ms (GtG) means that no matter the game you're playing -- first-person shooter, racing, action games -- they're going to be incredibly fast and smooth. There's also support for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies, too.

Corsair has an on-screen display (OSD) proximity sensor on the new XENEON 34WQHD240-C QD-OLED gaming monitor, which is enabled when you pass your hand near the bottom edge, making it even easier to access and tweak your monitor.

5

The rear I/O design is LOVELY, keeping everything nice and clean and accessible, to easily plug in your required cables (be it DisplayPort, HDMI, USB, and more). Instead of reaching underneath the bottom of the monitor, you can just cleanly and easily plug in the cables directly into the back of the XENEON 34WQHD240-C QD-OLED gaming monitor.

Speaking of connectivity, Corsair's new XENEON 34WQHD240-C QD-OLED gaming monitor features 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 connector, 1 x USB-C DP ALT with PD 65W port, 1 x USB-C 3.1 DP Upstream with PD 15W port, 4 x USB-A 3.1 with KVM ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Corsair includes an array of burn-in prevention features with its new XENEON 34WQHD240-C QD-OLED gaming monitor, with an image retention refresh after 8 hours of use, and an Orbit feature that shifts the entire image by a single pixel every 3 minutes to minimize the worries of burn-in on the QD-OLED panel.

5

Corsair backs this all up providing a comprehensive 3-year Zero Dead Pixel and Zero Burn In warranty, so you've got complete peace of mind when you purchase the XENEON 34WQHD240-C QD-OLED gaming monitor, which will cost $1199 and is available now.