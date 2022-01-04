Alienware launches world's first Quantum-Dot OLED gaming monitor

Alienware's new QD-OLED curved gaming monitor has been announced, in a beautiful 34-inch ultrawide form -- but this is also the world's first Quantum Dot OLED gaming monitor -- an even bigger deal.

The new Alienware QD-OLED 34-inch gaming monitor has up to 1000 nits of peak brightness thanks to its Quantum Dot OLED panel, which also has a native 3440 x 1440 resolution, super-smooth 175Hz refresh rate, and crazy low 0.1ms response time. We also have HDR and cinematic color that will make the Alienware QD-OLED 34-inch gaming monitor look beautiful in person.

We have a 1800R curvature on the Alienware QD-OLED 34-inch gaming monitor, with a customizable stadium loop OLED AlienFX lighting which is also joined by 360-degree cooling ventilation that will keep the monitor running cool AF. Cable management has been improved inside, with a next-gen centralized OSD 5-axis joystick that lets you tweak settings easily.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Alienware includes a stand that lets you adjust the monitor with height, tilt, swivel, and slant -- as well as height markers for easy-to-track heights. There's a cool Creator Mode that lets you tap into the Settings and choose native DCI-P3 settings, sRGB color space and gamma -- ensuring you have perfect colors all the time.

Alienware provides you with a 3-year premium warranty with the QD-OLED 34-inch gaming monitor, which covers OLED burn-in... perfect news if you are in the market for a new monitor, wanted a high-end OLED gaming monitor, and were at all concerned with OLED burn-in. Alienware has your back.

There's no pricing just yet, or ETA -- but let's hope that it's both not too expensive, and not too far away.