APACER is first with PCIe 5.0 SSDs: up to 13,000MB/sec reads (!!!)

APACER unveils its new PCIe 5.0 NVMe consumer SSD, the new AS2280F5: pushes 13GB/sec reads, and 12GB/sec writes for the future.

APACER has announced the world's first consumer-grade PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, which are capable of up to 13,000MB/sec (13GB/sec) reads and up to 12,000MB/sec (12GB/sec) writes.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new APACER PCIe Gen 5 NVM SSDs are available in two versions: a standard APACER design, and then the ZADAK one, which looks virtually the same. Both of the new PCIe 5.0-ready SSDs support the latest NVMe 2.0 standard, with reads of up to 13GB/sec and writes of up to 12GB/sec on both drives.

You'll need a PCIe 5.0-ready motherboard (Intel Z690 or AMD X670E/X670) to get the huge speeds of 13GB/sec+ but both the APACER + ZADAK PCIe 5.0 SSDs are backwards compatible, working on PCIe 4.0 at half the speed.

The APACER AS2280F5 is designed with "exclusive high-quality metal cooling fans", with the company also using "built-in multiple protection technologies to ensure the correctness and stability of data reading and writing". The difference between the APACER AS2280F5 and ZADAK TWSG5 is that the ZADAK drive comes with two types of heat sinks: ultra-thin graphene, and aluminum.

Both of the new PCIe 5.0-powered SSDs have a 5-year global warranty.

AS2280F5 M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD

Equipped with PCIe Gen5 x4 latest high-speed interface supports the latest NVMe 2.0 standard

Read and write performance up to 13,000 / 12,000 MB/s

Backwards compatible with PCIe Gen4, but doubles the performance

Designed with exclusive high-quality metal cooling fins

Built-in multiple protection technologies to ensure the correctness and stability of data reading and writing

Comes with a 5-year global warranty

ZADAK TWSG5 Gen5 x4 SSD