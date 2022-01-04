Phison teases its next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD controller, handles 10GB/sec+

Phison has just unveiled its next-gen PCIe 5.0-ready SSD controller, the new PS5026-E26 SSD controller, teased with 10GB/sec reads.

Phison will be detailing its new PCIe 5.0 SSD controller at CES 2022 this week, with the new PS5026-E26 SSD controller to be finally unveiled. Check out Phison's video first:

The new Phison PS5026-E26 SSD controller can breach 10GB/sec transfer speeds without a problem, with Phison saying that even at these speeds it can maintain the "power requirements of all-day computing". Maybe we're seeing 10GB/sec versus 14-16GB/sec so that we don't need AIOs on our SSDs eventually.

Phison explains: "The E26 SSD solution is the best-in-class combination of performance and low-power using Phison's unique architecture. E26 is a customizable SSD platform designed for PCIe Gen5 that will span enterprise and consumer markets. The company's first Gen5 controller will ship in multiple form factors and features with the ability to scale beyond 10 GB/s while meeting power requirements for all-day computing. Phison will show the E26 for the first time at CES 2022".

"Phison Electronics Corp., a global leader in NAND flash controller integrated circuits and storage solutions, will showcase its lineup of next-generation gaming solutions for customers, partners, media and other interested parties during CES 2022, January 5-8 exclusively by private virtual demos. The new-class of solutions include the company's first PCIe Gen5 controller for high-end desktop gaming, a future high-performance Gen4 solution, and demonstration of the next-generation game workload coming soon to PCs".

"Phison, the leader in gaming-optimized SSDs pushes the boundaries of performance. The company's solutions power seamless experiences for modern console, desktop/notebook and mobile gaming, which are delivered to consumers through an extensive and diverse group of partners".