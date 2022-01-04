All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Phison teases its next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD controller, handles 10GB/sec+

Phison has just unveiled its next-gen PCIe 5.0-ready SSD controller, the new PS5026-E26 SSD controller, teased with 10GB/sec reads.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 4 2022 5:15 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Phison will be detailing its new PCIe 5.0 SSD controller at CES 2022 this week, with the new PS5026-E26 SSD controller to be finally unveiled. Check out Phison's video first:

The new Phison PS5026-E26 SSD controller can breach 10GB/sec transfer speeds without a problem, with Phison saying that even at these speeds it can maintain the "power requirements of all-day computing". Maybe we're seeing 10GB/sec versus 14-16GB/sec so that we don't need AIOs on our SSDs eventually.

Phison explains: "The E26 SSD solution is the best-in-class combination of performance and low-power using Phison's unique architecture. E26 is a customizable SSD platform designed for PCIe Gen5 that will span enterprise and consumer markets. The company's first Gen5 controller will ship in multiple form factors and features with the ability to scale beyond 10 GB/s while meeting power requirements for all-day computing. Phison will show the E26 for the first time at CES 2022".

"Phison Electronics Corp., a global leader in NAND flash controller integrated circuits and storage solutions, will showcase its lineup of next-generation gaming solutions for customers, partners, media and other interested parties during CES 2022, January 5-8 exclusively by private virtual demos. The new-class of solutions include the company's first PCIe Gen5 controller for high-end desktop gaming, a future high-performance Gen4 solution, and demonstration of the next-generation game workload coming soon to PCs".

Phison teases its next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD controller, handles 10GB/sec+ 02 | TweakTown.com

"Phison, the leader in gaming-optimized SSDs pushes the boundaries of performance. The company's solutions power seamless experiences for modern console, desktop/notebook and mobile gaming, which are delivered to consumers through an extensive and diverse group of partners".

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.99
$129.99$129.99$149.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/4/2022 at 4:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.