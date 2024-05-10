Corsair launches MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 SSDs: up to 4TB capacity, up to 14GB/sec read speeds

Corsair launches its flagship MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 SSDs with up to 4TB capacity, and up to 14GB/sec reads, ready for AMD and Intel platforms.

Corsair has just launched its latest MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 SSD, setting new performance highs across the board and even winning an Editor's Choice award in our review on the Corsair MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 SSD.

Corsair's new MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 SSD (source: Corsair)

The new Corsair MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 SSD is capable of up to 14GB/sec (14,000MB/sec) sequential read performance, and up to 12GB/sec (12,000MB/sec) of sequential write performance. Corsair has multiple SKUs of its new MP700 PRO SE SSD: the regular MP700 PRO SE, the MP700 PRO SE with Air Cooler, and MP700 PRO SE Hydro X Series.

They all feature the same 14GB/sec reads and 12GB/sec writes, with the differences between the models being the Gen5 SSD on its own, Gen5 SSD + air cooler, Gen5 SSD + custom loop water block.

Jon said in his review of the Corsair MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 SSD: "Corsair is delivering some of the finest SSDs in the world. Today's test subject is a testament to this fact. Its partnership with the world's leading controller company, Phison Electronics, is again paying dividends, as we just saw yesterday from the world's best-performing 2230 SSD - the Corsair MP600 Mini 2024 edition. With its MP700 Pro SE, Corsair is furthering its reputation as a premium brand. Additionally, we would note that with an MSRP of $635 for the 4TB MP700 Pro SE, the drive is priced considerably lower than what we've seen from the competition so far".

He added: "It's the highest-performing 4TB SSD we've ever tested and earned our highest award. Editor's Choice".

Corsair explains on its website: "The MP700 PRO SE is the latest PCIe 5.0 SSD to charge out of the CORSAIR stables, setting new performance highs as it races across the storage landscape, and quickly becoming the drive you want in your PC if you want the best of the best. As the name suggests, this is a Special Edition take on the MP700 PRO, featuring the same core technologies but this time bolstered with the very latest NAND Flash memory to redefine what PCIe 5.0 SSD performance looks like".

"If you haven't spotted yet, the MP700 PRO SE is all about speed, offering sequential read performance of up to 14,000MB/s and sequential write performance of up to 12,000MB/s. If you've been holding off upgrading your storage subsystem, now is an incredible time to give your system a serious boost to anything to do with booting, loading, and saving your files".