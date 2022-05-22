Epic Games funded Alan Wake remaster at a loss

The new Alan Wake Remastered re-release has yet to break even or make a profit, and is currently a production loss for Epic Games.

Epic Games has lost money from its investment into new Alan Wake remastered. According to Remedy's latest earnings report, Epic's undisclosed funding of the Alan Wake remaster has been a loss.

"We had no royalty revenue from Alan Wake Remastered during the first quarter as Epic Games Publishing has yet to recoup its development and marketing expenses for the game," Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said in an earnings blog post.

This isn't the first time Epic Games has lost money from its game investment. The Epic Games Store has yet to turn a profit and other game production investments, including the aforementioned Alan Wake, have also yet to make specific earnings targets.

Epic is also funding 100% of dev costs for Alan Wake 2, which is targeting a 2023 release date.

Epic isn't alone in this regard. Square Enix has also apparently yet to make a profit from Outriders, the new IP from People Can Fly. The Polish developer recently updated investors by saying they have yet to receive royalty payments for the game.