Remedy to push players to the edge of madness in Alan Wake 2

Remedy promises that Alan Wake 2 will be a cerebral, mind-breaking psychological horror game with strong character development.

Published Thu, May 12 2022 3:33 PM CDT
Remedy celebrates Alan Wake's 12th anniversary with some new teases on the upcoming sequel.

Thanks to Epic's financing and Remedy's know-how, Alan Wake 2 is currently in development. Details are light, but we do know Alan Wake 2 is a psychological horror game with a new emphasis on survival. Now Remedy has dropped a few more details about the sequel and confirmed the protagonist will be "put through the ringer."

"It feels very familiar but at the same time it feels very fresh. We are breaking new ground. It's a new genre and we are pushing further into the horror aspect, but also exploring the depth of the character," Sam Lake said in the recent anniversary video.

"In this game it's like you're really seeing who Alan Wake is. You're getting an idea of his personality, you're seeing more emotion from him. We're getting the humanity," Alan Wake voice actor Matthew Porretta said.

"I always remember when doing Alan Wake 1, we always said the catch phrase was 'terrified but cool,' that was the essence of Alan Wake. Now I feel like there are so many more layers more to him. He's a very deep and interesting character,"Ilkka Villi, who portrays Alan Wake's likeness in the games, said in the roundtable.

"Yeah, we're pushing him further than ever before. That's part of the horror story as well. We're putting the character through a ringer," Lake said.

Lake also confirmed Remedy would not be showing more Alan Wake 2 footage this summer.

"Unfortunately you will have to wait for a proper demo and trailer a bit longer."

Remedy has also signed a deal with AMC to produce a TV show based on the Alan Wake series, and Alan Wake 2 is due out sometime in 2023.

Check out the full stream below:

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

