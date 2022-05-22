All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE goes ninja, Project Stealth PC has hidden power connectors

GIGABYTE's new AORUS Project Stealth is a new builder-friendly combo that has hidden power connectors, and I totally want one.

Published Sun, May 22 2022 5:35 AM CDT
GIGABYTE has partnered up with MAINGEAR for some beautiful new customized PC components, with a custom motherboard, graphics card, and case that makes building a PC simpler than ever.

The new AORUS Project Stealth computer assembly kit is self-explanatory, a new kit with the custom components while there's also the MAINGEAR Stealth custom gaming PCs that will be offered. GIGABYTE and MAINGEAR are offering regular ATX-compatible components, with awesome non-propietary connectors.

We have a custom motherboard, custom graphics card, and custom case -- all made to make the cables disappear from sight. It makes the PC look super-clean, and makes installation and building the PC very easy. We're talking about PCIe power connectors, PSU connectors, USB and front panel headers... all beyond easy to install, and once installed: invisible.

MAINGEAR steps in with their revolutionary patent and design, which moves all of the connectors to the back of the motherboard. Speaking of the motherboard, we're looking at the GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH motherboard, the RTX 070 GAMING OC STEALTH graphics card, and the AORUS C300G STEALTH case.

GIGABYTE explains: "Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH moves all sockets like ATX power, CPU power, fans, USB, audio, front panel, etc. to the back of the motherboard, designed to simplify cable management and installation. RTX 3070 GAMING OC STEALTH combines an underside PCIE power socket design with the best-of-class gaming performance".

"With this exclusive motherboard and graphics card design, users can line their cables up to achieve a stylish, and sleek build with a clean look that compliments both tower coolers and AIO liquid coolers. To tie it all together, the AORUS C300G STEALTH case features custom cutouts, providing seamless integration with both the motherboard and graphics card, enabling easy cable routing for clean aesthetics and ease of assembly".

