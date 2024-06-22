GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER: hidden 16-pin connector, WINDFORCE MAX cooler

GIGABYTE has just released its new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER with a hidden 16-pin power connector, impressive new WINDFORCE MAX cooler.

GIGABYTE's new RTX 4070 Ti SUPER WINDFORCE MAX (source: GIGABYTE)

The new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER WINDFORCE MAX OC16 graphics card features factory overclocking out of the box, with the GPU boosting up to 2655MHz, which is a 45MHz increase over the reference RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

Inside, we've got the regular 8448 CUDA cores from the AD103-275 GPU die, 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus with up to 672.3GB/sec of memory bandwidth. We should have TGP ratings of close to the 285W reference form, too.

GIGABYTE's design tweaks include a triple-slot design that measures 331 x 136 x 55.5mm, with a gigantic heatsink that features 9 copper heat pipes and a large copper plate that has direct contact with the GPU and GDDR6X memory. GIGABYTE has all 3 fans spinning alternatively of one another, which maximizes airflow pressure and reduces turbulence.

The new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER WINDFORCE MAX 16G OC graphics card has a cut-out on its backside, providing a passthrough for the air coming into the third fan, further enhancing heat dissipation. GIGABYTE includes a small plate directly right of the screen-cooling section, which can be removed to reveal the hidden 16-pin (12V-2x6) power connector. It looks fantastic, and I'm sure even better in the flesh.

This means that there's a stealth look to the card, versus routing the cable from the regular side-angled position, so you won't have to worry about bending the cable on your expensive new card. We have no pricing on the card just yet, but it should be higher than regular RTX 4070 Ti SUPER WINDFORCE cards already on the market.

GIGABYTE highlighted some of the main features of its new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER WINDFORCE MAX graphics card: