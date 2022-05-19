All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The U.S. military is creating and just tested its own metaverse

The U.S. military is building its own metaverse; virtual and augmented reality environments where personnel can train together.

Published Thu, May 19 2022 4:01 AM CDT
The military's version of a metaverse doesn't quite align with Mark Zuckerberg and Meta's vision for a virtual world for us to inhabit.

The U.S. military is creating and just tested its own metaverse 02 | TweakTown.com
Credit: Red 6

Using augmented reality (AR), two fighter pilots completed a high-altitude drill a few thousand feet high over the desert of California on May 10th. Flying a pair of Berkut 540 jets and donning custom AR headsets, the pilots were shown virtual refueling aircraft in the sky, allowing one of the pilots to practice a refueling maneuver with the virtual aircraft.

The augmented and virtual reality (VR) technology, head-mounted displays and artificial intelligence (AI) powered environments being developed by Red 6 allow pilots to take part in virtual dog fights against enemy aircraft and more while pulling several G's. Red 6 is developing a platform that will allow them to display various scenarios in AR and VR, while using lower latency and higher reliability hardware than consumer-grade AR and VR headsets.

"We can fly against whatever threat we want. And that threat could be controlled either by an individual remotely or by artificial intelligence. What we're building is really a military metaverse. It's like a multiplayer video game in the sky," says Daniel Robinson, founder and CEO of Red 6.

AR and VR have become staples of military training of late in projects like Project Avenger and Project BlueShark. Now, the military is setting its sights on integrating various technologies to create more interconnected virtual systems, and recently held a high-level conference in a virtual environment attended by more than 250 people from across the world.

"It is an extremely complex type of simulation, especially given the fidelity that the military demands. You can either have live players who are participating in the simulation or [characters] can be AI-enabled, which is often what the military does," said Caitlin Dohrman, general manager of the defense division of Improbable, a company that develops virtual world technologies.

NEWS SOURCES:wired.com, interestingengineering.com

