All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Navi 31 GPU: new rumors tease 24GB GDDR6 on 384-bit memory bus

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU reportedly has 384-bit memory bus (not 256-bit) with 24GB of GDDR6, should pump out at least 864GB/sec.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 18 2022 8:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 graphics architecture will be led by the new Navi 31 GPU, which has changed specifications according to the very, very latest leaks.

Navi 31 is now reportedly packing a wider 384-bit memory bus, up from the 256-bit memory bus from previous rumors... while also packing 24GB of GDDR6. Navi 31 has been mentioned with a 256-bit memory bus + 32GB GDDR6 before, so this new SKU is interesting.

The newer Navi 31 rumored GPU specs would see the 384-bit memory bus not just increasing overall memory bandwidth over a 256-bit memory bus, but AMD would require fewer memory modules at the same time. This means that AMD and its AIB partners can make their Navi 31-based offerings cheaper, and require less cooling (which also helps with costs).

AMD is also reportedly using 1 x GCD (Graphics Compute Die) joined by 6 x MCD (Memory Compute Dies) inside of the MCM (multi-chip module) design of Navi 31.

  • Navi 31 - 384-bit (up from 256-bit)
  • Navi 32 - 256-bit (up from 192-bit)
  • Navi 33 - 128-bit (hasn't changed)

This is much different than previous rumors, which suggested AMD would be using 2 x Compute Dies. Instead, it appears the MCM design will only affect the memory subsystem (L3 cache + Infinity Cache) while the GPU itself is still monolithic.

AMD Navi 31 GPU: new rumors tease 24GB GDDR6 on 384-bit memory bus 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Twitter user "AMDGPU_" posted a mock-up of the Navi 31 package, above.

AMD launched the first PCIe 4.0-based GPU with its RDNA-based Radeon RX 5000 series, and the first PCIe 3.0-based Radeon HD 7000 series GPUs... and now into the warm, huge bandwidth arms of PCIe 5.0 x16 which offers a huge 128GB/sec (up from 64GB/sec on PCIe 4.0 x16 and 32GB/sec on PCIe 3.0 x16).

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.99
$1099.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2022 at 8:04 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.