AMD Navi 31 updated GPU spec: 15360 watered down to 12228 GPU cores

The GPU rumor game has changed considerably over the last couple of years, in a pandemic-fueled Twitter and YouTuber frenzy that has seen the hype, specs, hype, rumors, and hype reach new bounds. Navi 31 is in the middle of it, with some fresh new leaks that water down AMD's next-gen MCD-based GPU design.

Industry leaker "Greymon55" has tweeted out a fresh rumor, as well as deleting his previous tweet referring to AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU having ~92 TFLOPs of compute performance. Greymon55 has tweeted just now, with a simple:

What does that mean? GPU cores on AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Navi 3X GPUs, in order: Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 with 12288, 8192, and 4096 GPU cores respectively.

AMD Navi 21 XTXH (RX 6950 XT, coming soon): 23.96 TFLOPs of FP32 perf

AMD Navi 31 MCD (new spec) (RX 7900 XT, later this year): ~73 TFLOPs of FP32 perf

AMD Navi 31 MCD (old spec) (RX 7900 XT, later this year): ~95 TFLOPs of FP32 perf

NVIDIA GA102 (RTX 3090 Ti, already out): 40 TFLOPs of FP32 perf

NVIDIA AD102 (RTX 4090/Ti, later this year): ~100 TFLOPs of FP32 perf

This is a big cut down from the previous rumors that Navi 31 would pack 15360 SPs that are now down to 12280, but as I said in the powerful salt-filled rumor of Navi 31 with 92 TFLOPs of compute performance: "There are a million and one things that can happen in the next 6-8 months".

The breakdown in Stream Processors (SPs) was done by Redfire:

Navi 31: 12288 SPs , 48 WGPs, 12 SAs, 6 SEs

Navi 32: 8192 SPs , 32 WGPs, 8 SAs, 4 SEs

Navi 33: 4096 SPs, 16 WGPs, 4 SAs, 2 SEs

Greymon55 adds: "My idea is that maybe 15360 was indeed planned at the beginning, but due to scale effect, 12228 was finally chosen as the optimal point to tape out".