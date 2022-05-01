AMD Navi 31 GPU: up to 3GHz GPU clock, 4 x RX 6900 XT performance?!

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU shaping up to be a game-changer: 92 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance, making it 4 x Navi 21... wow.

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU has been shaping up to be a monster so far, but with every rumor the RDNA 3 architecture is looking better and better... to the point where it could topple NVIDIA and its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture.

In a new tweet, leaker "Greymon55" tweeted something rather simple: "~92T FP32" as a reply to his Navi 31 leaks from November 9, 2021. In that tweet, rumors had Navi 31 at 75T FP32 compute performance, but now the leaker has upped those specs by a considerable 28%.

AMD Navi 21 XTXH (RX 6950 XT, coming soon): 23.96 TFLOPs of FP32 performance

AMD Navi 31 MCD (RX 7900 XT, later this year): ~95 TFLOPs of FP32 performance

NVIDIA GA102 (RTX 3090 Ti, already out): 40 TFLOPs of FP32 performance

NVIDIA AD102 (RTX 4090/Ti, later this year): ~80 TFLOPs of FP32 performance

How? How does AMD kick this much ass with Navi 31? GPU clocks... if AMD can reach 3GHz GPU clocks, then the 92 TFLOPs of FP32 compute is possible. AMD (and NVIDIA) will be tweaking things under their respective GPU hoods when it comes to gaining as much FP32 performance (and performance in general) over the competition.

But... AMD will be expanding on its Infinity Cache with RDNA 3, with Navi 31 expecting to rock 256MB or even 512MB of (possibly) 3D Infinity Cache.

We are expected to see AMD debut its new RDNA 3-powered Navi 31 GPU on the latest PCIe 5.0 x16 standard, which their new Zen 4-powered AM5-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will be able to handle with their new motherboards (as well as DDR5 memory).

Q4 2022 launch is the current target, but this can obviously change... most launches are pushed by weeks or months, and I'm sure this won't be any different. There are a million and one things that can happen in the next 6-8 months.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7970 XT graphics card would tote its 32GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, and have a TDP of between 375-450W. As for the Navi 31, it is an MCM (multi-chip module) GPU and packs up to a ridiculous 15360 FP32 shading units (Navi 21 GPU inside of the RX 6900 XT has 5120 shading units)...at least according to the current rumors and leaks.