Cyberpunk 2077 fan creation in Unreal Engine 5 teases the future

CD PROJEKT RED has shifted over to Unreal Engine for the next-gen Witcher game, but a fan creation uses UE5 for Cyberpunk 2077.

CD PROJEKT RED created a beautiful game with Cyberpunk 2077 but it wasn't perfect... and now that Epic Games has unleashed Unreal Engine 5, the game has been teased in the new engine. Check it out:

YouTuber and developer "Enfant Terrible" has used Unreal Engine 5 with assets from other developers, Environment megapacks from the Epic Marketplace, VFX, and Zbrush to create what you see above. Cyberpunk 2077 dipped in the beautiful Unreal Engine 5, and it looks fan-freaking-tastic.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD PROJEKT RED announced earlier this year that it would be shifting away from its in-house engine and over to Unreal Engine 5 for the upcoming Witcher game.

CDPR said at the time: "It is vital for CD Projekt Red to have the technical direction of our next game decided from the earliest possible phase as; in the past, we spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt REDengine with every subsequent game release. This cooperation is so exciting because it will elevate development predictability and efficiency, while simultaneously granting us access to cutting-edge game development tools. I can't wait for the great games we're going to create using Unreal Engine 5!"