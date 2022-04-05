All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's a list of the game developers working on Unreal Engine 5 games

Epic Games just hosted its State of Unreal 2022 event, with game developers flocking to the next-gen Unreal Engine 5 technology.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 9:01 PM CDT
Epic Games has unleashed Unreal Engine 5 into the world, where you can now download it from the Epic Games Launcher (20GB download). It was released during the State of Unreal 2022 event, where the developer displayed a list of game developers working on games powered by Unreal Engine 5.

During the State of Unreal 2022 live stream, developer Epic Games posted up a picture of a list of game developers that are working on games powered by Unreal Engine 5. The list includes developers like CD PROJEKT RED, Xbox, PlayStation (and PSVR 2), Ninja Theory, Tencent Games, Obsidian Entertainment, The Initiative, Codemasters, Remedy, Bloober, Splash Damage, Gearbox, and so many more.

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics announced during the State of Unreal 2022 event that its new Tomb Raider game was being made with Unreal Engine 5, while it'll be awesome to see the fruits of the UE5 labor in Sony's next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset and UE5-powered VR games of the future.

Here's the State of Unreal 2022 stream.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

