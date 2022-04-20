All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This new Superman game in Unreal Engine 5 is exactly what I need

Warner Bros. needs to wake up tomorrow, call Zack Snyder, and then make a totally next-gen Unreal Engine 5-powered Superman game.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 9:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I'm one of the biggest Superman fans that you'll ever meet, but it is depressing that there hasn't been a good Superman game... ever. The closest we have is this extraordinary new Superman 'flying game' powered by Epic Games' next-gen Unreal Engine 5 technology. Check it out:

The project was made by a single developer, Tyson Butler-Boshcma, who used the absolutely mind-blowing The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience demo. With the photorealistic Unreal Engine 5-powered The City Awakens demo as its backdrop, entering in Superman and some amazing flying... and it just shows how pathetic Warner Bros. has been -- outright spitting on the Superman franchise, as they have post-Snyder -- at not even attempting at making a new Superman game.

A single developer can impress by throwing in Superman into Unreal Engine 5, with Tyson explaining: "This project was built simply as a test for what a future Superhero game like Superman might be like in a large scale modern city running on UE5. I dream of a modern Superman game and with the release of UE5, seemed like fertile ground for some experimentation with the amazing packages Epic has made available".

"This game uses Epic's The Matrix Awaken's Project City and replaces the character with a flying superhero variant of my own design using other marketplace assets. This was a quick thrown together test, there could be any number of issues and problems, but I am putting it out there for anyone who is keen to give it a go. Also, for legal reasons, this character isn't Superman and I have made sure this is totally free".

I actually went into a good amount of detail on my personal Twitter account

This new Superman game in Unreal Engine 5 is exactly what I need 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Zack Snyder's Justice League

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.99
$21.99$21.99$22.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2022 at 6:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, tjatomica.itch.io

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.