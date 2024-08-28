Cyberpunk 2 sequel Project Orion entering development soon, dev team to double across next year

CD Projekt confirms that Cyberpunk 2 sequel Project Orion will enter development soon and that the dev team will double across the next year or so.

CD Projekt executives confirm that Cyberpunk 2077's incoming sequel, Project Orion, will enter development phases soon.

Project Orion, aka the new Cyberpunk sequel, is moving from the R&D research and development phase into pre-production development. The game had previously entered R&D earlier this year.

"Moreover, as I mentioned with Orion, we are close to moving from the research phase to the development phase in IFRS terms, so this part of the expenditures that was so far booked in our P&L will soon become treated as development expenses and presented as capitalized in our balance sheet," CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said in a recent Q&A with investors.

Like all future titles, Orion will be built in Unreal Engine 5 and will have multiplayer elements, the company has said. As we reported in 2016, Cyberpunk 2077 was originally supposed to have online multiplayer.

"Orion is a codename for our next Cyberpunk game, which will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe," the studio said on Twitter in October 2022.

"Project Orion is a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe."

Elsewhere in the Q&A, CD Projekt joint-CEO Michal Nowakowski confirmed that the company plans to double its headcount for Orion across the next year or so. There are currently 60 people working on the project.