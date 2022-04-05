All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The new Tomb Raider game is being built on next-gen Unreal Engine 5

Crystal Dynamics confirms the new Tomb Raider game is being build on Epic Games' next-gen Unreal Engine 5 technology

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 6:01 PM CDT
The new Tomb Raider game will be tapping next-gen Unreal Engine 5 technology, in an announcement from developer Crystal Dynamics.

Crystal Dynamics announced during the "State of Unreal 2022" event that the new Tomb Raider is being built with Unreal Engine 5. We don't know what the new Tomb Raider will be, whether it'll be a successor to Shadow of the Tomb Raider, or something new: but whatever it is, it'll be powered by Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.

The two previous Tomb Raider games from Crystal Dynamics -- Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- used their in-house Foundation Engine. This marks another big developer shifting away from their in-house engine, and into the warm arms of Epic Games and its new Unreal Engine 5 technology. The Witcher developer CD PROJEKT RED recently announced that it is working on a new Witcher game using Unreal Engine 5.

The developer explained: "Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next Tomb Raider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

