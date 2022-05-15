All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading

Quixel have been playing around with Unreal Engine 5 with some truly amazing results: joined by their own Quixel Megascans tech.

Published Sun, May 15 2022 10:49 PM CDT
Unreal Engine 5 is an absolute masterpiece of graphics technology, with every new tease making the world of gamers drool... myself included. Quixel is now here with their insane "Ninety Days in Unreal Engine 5". Check it out:

Quixel explains: "The Ninety Days project kicked off with just three core artists and a simple concept: make something beautiful and inspiring, keep it real-time, and if possible, build each environment in just three days".

Alec Tucker, Cinematic Environment Artist, Quixel, Epic Games said: "Working on several different environments that convey varied stories and moods was extremely fast and iterative using Unreal Engine 5 and Quixel Megascans. This project made me realize how quickly you can put scenes together that hit the detail level of animated films in real-time".

This Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 05 | TweakTown.comThis Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 13 IMAGES
This Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 07 | TweakTown.comThis Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 08 | TweakTown.com

"Many years ago, during the early days of Quixel, we had an epiphany: if Quixel Megascans is realized in the way we envision, the creation of high-quality 3D content should take a fraction of the time it currently requires-days, or even hours, rather than weeks or months".

This Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 09 | TweakTown.comThis Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 10 | TweakTown.com
This Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 11 | TweakTown.comThis Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 12 | TweakTown.com
This Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 13 | TweakTown.comThis Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 14 | TweakTown.com
This Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 15 | TweakTown.comThis Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading 16 | TweakTown.com

"Fast forward to 2022 and the arrival of Unreal Engine 5. We wanted to see what was possible when you pair the world's most open and advanced real-time 3D tool with Quixel Megascans, as well as assets from both Sketchfab and the Unreal Engine Marketplace. So we set a challenge for ourselves, a project we call 'Ninety Days'".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

