This Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel will have you drooling, upgrading

Quixel have been playing around with Unreal Engine 5 with some truly amazing results: joined by their own Quixel Megascans tech.

Unreal Engine 5 is an absolute masterpiece of graphics technology, with every new tease making the world of gamers drool... myself included. Quixel is now here with their insane "Ninety Days in Unreal Engine 5". Check it out:

Quixel explains: "The Ninety Days project kicked off with just three core artists and a simple concept: make something beautiful and inspiring, keep it real-time, and if possible, build each environment in just three days".

Alec Tucker, Cinematic Environment Artist, Quixel, Epic Games said: "Working on several different environments that convey varied stories and moods was extremely fast and iterative using Unreal Engine 5 and Quixel Megascans. This project made me realize how quickly you can put scenes together that hit the detail level of animated films in real-time".

"Many years ago, during the early days of Quixel, we had an epiphany: if Quixel Megascans is realized in the way we envision, the creation of high-quality 3D content should take a fraction of the time it currently requires-days, or even hours, rather than weeks or months".

"Fast forward to 2022 and the arrival of Unreal Engine 5. We wanted to see what was possible when you pair the world's most open and advanced real-time 3D tool with Quixel Megascans, as well as assets from both Sketchfab and the Unreal Engine Marketplace. So we set a challenge for ourselves, a project we call 'Ninety Days'".