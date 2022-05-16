All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced: packs gorgeous (and efficient) cooler, with great results in noise/temps.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 16 2022 10:36 PM CDT
ASUS has just announced its new GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition graphics card, the second in the ASUS x Noctua family of GPUs.

ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 01 | TweakTown.com
The new ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition moves to a dual-fan cooling design, away from the 3 x 92mm fans on the original ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080. In their place are 2 x Noctua NF-A12x25 120mm fans that are much quieter, and a heat sink that keeps the GPU, GDDR6X memory, and VRMs much cooler.

Kent Chien (Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the ASUS Multimedia Business Unit) explains: "The synthesis of our custom-engineered unified heat sink and Noctua's famously whisper-quiet fan technology forges a creation that is more than the sum of its parts. This inspiring partnership with a world-class leader in DIY PC cooling establishes a noise level breakthrough for the powerhouse GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition graphics card - and a visual style that you won't find anywhere else".

ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 02 | TweakTown.comASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 03 | TweakTown.com
ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 04 | TweakTown.comASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 05 | TweakTown.com

Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua: "The response on the first Noctua Edition graphics card was simply overwhelming, so we've been thrilled to continue our cooperation with ASUS. The GeForce RTX 3080 with its heat emission of up to 340W is an entirely different beast to tame than the GeForce RTX 3070, but leveraging our fan technology and a customised heat sink, we have once again managed to create a card that combines serious GPU power with excellent quietness of operation".

ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 11 | TweakTown.com
ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 12 | TweakTown.com

Better yet, the company provided some awesome graphs to compare the new ASUS RTX 3080 Noctua Edition vs the ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080.

ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 06 | TweakTown.comASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 07 | TweakTown.com
ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 08 | TweakTown.comASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 09 | TweakTown.com
ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced 10 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

