ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition announced

ASUS has just announced its new GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition graphics card, the second in the ASUS x Noctua family of GPUs.

The new ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition moves to a dual-fan cooling design, away from the 3 x 92mm fans on the original ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080. In their place are 2 x Noctua NF-A12x25 120mm fans that are much quieter, and a heat sink that keeps the GPU, GDDR6X memory, and VRMs much cooler.

Kent Chien (Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the ASUS Multimedia Business Unit) explains: "The synthesis of our custom-engineered unified heat sink and Noctua's famously whisper-quiet fan technology forges a creation that is more than the sum of its parts. This inspiring partnership with a world-class leader in DIY PC cooling establishes a noise level breakthrough for the powerhouse GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition graphics card - and a visual style that you won't find anywhere else".

Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua: "The response on the first Noctua Edition graphics card was simply overwhelming, so we've been thrilled to continue our cooperation with ASUS. The GeForce RTX 3080 with its heat emission of up to 340W is an entirely different beast to tame than the GeForce RTX 3070, but leveraging our fan technology and a customised heat sink, we have once again managed to create a card that combines serious GPU power with excellent quietness of operation".

Better yet, the company provided some awesome graphs to compare the new ASUS RTX 3080 Noctua Edition vs the ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080.