Cases, Cooling & PSU

ASUS shows off Ryzen 9 9950X passively cooled with Noctua cooler in its new ProArt chassis

ASUS shows off AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X processor using 220W and passively cooled with a Noctua cooler inside of its new ProArt chassis, runs at 95C.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS showcased the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor, passively cooled with a Noctua cooler in the ASUS ProArt chassis, running at 95°C under 220W load. The ProArt series, designed for quieter operation, features wooden aesthetics. Although not recommended for the 9950X, passive cooling suits lower-power processors like the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

ASUS has shown off the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor passively cooled with a Noctua cooler, inside of the ASUS ProArt chassis, running at 95C under 220W of load.

In a new video posted by ASUS China General Manager, Tony Yu, we're seeing the new ASUS ProArt series chassis with wooden aesthetics (which looks oh-so-nice) which has been designed for workstation users and content creators, who seek quieter operation versus RGB bling.

Tony used the Ryzen 9 9950X processor rocking 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 power, using the Noctua NH-P1 CPU cooler and keeping the 9950X at 95C passively cooled (look ma, no fans!). There are some pre-installed fans inside of the chassis, but the CPU itself is running a passively cooled unit with no fans blowing air onto the heatsink.

The Ryzen 9 9950X didn't have any TDP changes, with the CPU hitting 225.8W of package power while running stable at 95.2C temperatures, with the case open during this testing (that should be noted). No matter what the Ryzen 9 9950X had thrown at it, with tests like Black Myth: Wukong using less power (it's a game) while full loads like Cinebench were pushing all of the cores to their max 5.5GHz frequency.

Tony did note that this setup isn't recommended for the Ryzen 9 9950X and more of a test, but for lower-power (and cooler-operating) processors like the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with a 120W TDP, it will run absolutely perfect passively cooled.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

