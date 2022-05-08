ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 spotted: quad-slot card looks... unique

ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 spotted: quad-slot cooling design that is the old school RTX 3080 with 10GB, not 12GB GDDR6X.

The interesting ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card has been teased for a while now, but there's some official photos of the card and it gives us some greater details on the custom RTX 3080.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Interestingly, the company is using the RTX 3080 10GB variant -- not the RTX 3080 12GB -- for the new ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080. For the cooler, the custom Noctua cooler uses a dual 12mm fan cooler that should keep the card very cool.

Very cool, because it's a gigantic quad-slot design... from the front it doesn't look thick but man, it is thick. There are a few other thick RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 graphics cards out there, but nothing like this with a Noctua cooling solution. It also looks cool, and should also be cool.

There's dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and the ASUS usual: 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports and 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors... something I've loved, and said so in my reviews of the ASUS GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. All of those ports can do 4K 120Hz+ and 8K 60Hz.

The new custom ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card for 1150 EUR (which is around $1200 or so).