ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 spotted: quad-slot card looks... unique

ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 spotted: quad-slot cooling design that is the old school RTX 3080 with 10GB, not 12GB GDDR6X.

Published Sun, May 8 2022 8:58 PM CDT
The interesting ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card has been teased for a while now, but there's some official photos of the card and it gives us some greater details on the custom RTX 3080.

Interestingly, the company is using the RTX 3080 10GB variant -- not the RTX 3080 12GB -- for the new ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080. For the cooler, the custom Noctua cooler uses a dual 12mm fan cooler that should keep the card very cool.

Very cool, because it's a gigantic quad-slot design... from the front it doesn't look thick but man, it is thick. There are a few other thick RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 graphics cards out there, but nothing like this with a Noctua cooling solution. It also looks cool, and should also be cool.

There's dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and the ASUS usual: 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports and 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors... something I've loved, and said so in my reviews of the ASUS GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. All of those ports can do 4K 120Hz+ and 8K 60Hz.

The new custom ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card for 1150 EUR (which is around $1200 or so).

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

