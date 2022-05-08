ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 spotted: quad-slot card looks... unique
ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 spotted: quad-slot cooling design that is the old school RTX 3080 with 10GB, not 12GB GDDR6X.
The interesting ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card has been teased for a while now, but there's some official photos of the card and it gives us some greater details on the custom RTX 3080.
Interestingly, the company is using the RTX 3080 10GB variant -- not the RTX 3080 12GB -- for the new ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080. For the cooler, the custom Noctua cooler uses a dual 12mm fan cooler that should keep the card very cool.
Very cool, because it's a gigantic quad-slot design... from the front it doesn't look thick but man, it is thick. There are a few other thick RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 graphics cards out there, but nothing like this with a Noctua cooling solution. It also looks cool, and should also be cool.
- Read more: ASUS and Noctua make GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition card official
- Read more: ASUS rumor teams with Noctua on wicked new GeForce RTX 30 series cards
There's dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and the ASUS usual: 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports and 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors... something I've loved, and said so in my reviews of the ASUS GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. All of those ports can do 4K 120Hz+ and 8K 60Hz.
The new custom ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card for 1150 EUR (which is around $1200 or so).
