All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥
TRENDING NOW: Yellowstone's largest geyser is very active, massive eruption bursts

ASUS and Noctua make GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition card official

The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card is official, and man does it look so good -- the world's first Noctua card.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 4 2021 7:10 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Aaaand it's official: ASUS and Noctua have officially announced the new ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card. Check it out:

ASUS and Noctua make GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition card official 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

The new ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card is the world's first graphics card to use Noctua cooling fans, and a custom heat sink co-engineered by Noctua. The card looks unique, but utterly beautiful, and will now be one of the quietest graphics cards of its class -- in the RTX 3070 arena.

There's a semi-passive fan control system on the card, where the fans will disable once the GPU temps are under 50C. This means that for everything you're doing with your PC, the GPU is only going to hit 50C when it's doing something: gaming, mining, rendering. It will be silent for all other operation. Even once the fans spin up, they're Noctua fans... so it would be interesting to see how the noise levels are, as they should be close to silent.

ASUS and Noctua make GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition card official 02 | TweakTown.comASUS and Noctua make GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition card official 03 | TweakTown.com
ASUS and Noctua make GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition card official 08 | TweakTown.comASUS and Noctua make GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition card official 09 | TweakTown.com

Kent Chien, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the ASUS Multimedia Business Unit, said: "Using our extensive thermal R&D experience, we've created a new GPU heat sink that's tailor-made for the performance characteristics of their state-of-the-art NF-A12x25 fans. Our teamwork gives noise-conscious gamers and Noctua enthusiasts a unique graphics card that maximizes heat dissipation per decibel of noise emitted, all in a package that coordinates perfectly with other Noctua products in a DIY PC".

ASUS is using Noctua's NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fans with the GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card, where if you were to put this card into a system with a Noctua CPU cooler and Noctua case fans, your ears are in for a treat.

Roland Mossig, Noctua CEO, said: "Customers have been asking us to create GPU cooling solutions for quite some time, so we're excited and honoured to team up with ASUS in order to make this happen. Using our NF-A12x25 fans and fine-tuning the heat sink for use with them, we've managed to achieve a significant boost in performance-to-noise efficiency. ASUS' GeForce RTX 3070 was certainly an outstanding card already, but we're confident that the further improved cooling solution of the Noctua Edition will be the cherry on top for noise-conscious customers".

There's no pricing just yet, but I'm sure it's not going to be cheap and I'm sure it's not going to be found in big numbers. If you do find it, I think you're going to be smitten with the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card, and I need to try and get out for review ASAP.

Buy at Amazon

Noctua NH-D15S chromax.Black, Premium Dual-Tower CPU Cooler (NH-D15S chromax.black)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $119.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2021 at 2:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.