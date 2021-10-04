ASUS and Noctua make GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition card official

The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card is official, and man does it look so good -- the world's first Noctua card.

Aaaand it's official: ASUS and Noctua have officially announced the new ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card. Check it out:

The new ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card is the world's first graphics card to use Noctua cooling fans, and a custom heat sink co-engineered by Noctua. The card looks unique, but utterly beautiful, and will now be one of the quietest graphics cards of its class -- in the RTX 3070 arena.

There's a semi-passive fan control system on the card, where the fans will disable once the GPU temps are under 50C. This means that for everything you're doing with your PC, the GPU is only going to hit 50C when it's doing something: gaming, mining, rendering. It will be silent for all other operation. Even once the fans spin up, they're Noctua fans... so it would be interesting to see how the noise levels are, as they should be close to silent.

Kent Chien, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the ASUS Multimedia Business Unit, said: "Using our extensive thermal R&D experience, we've created a new GPU heat sink that's tailor-made for the performance characteristics of their state-of-the-art NF-A12x25 fans. Our teamwork gives noise-conscious gamers and Noctua enthusiasts a unique graphics card that maximizes heat dissipation per decibel of noise emitted, all in a package that coordinates perfectly with other Noctua products in a DIY PC".

ASUS is using Noctua's NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fans with the GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card, where if you were to put this card into a system with a Noctua CPU cooler and Noctua case fans, your ears are in for a treat.

Roland Mossig, Noctua CEO, said: "Customers have been asking us to create GPU cooling solutions for quite some time, so we're excited and honoured to team up with ASUS in order to make this happen. Using our NF-A12x25 fans and fine-tuning the heat sink for use with them, we've managed to achieve a significant boost in performance-to-noise efficiency. ASUS' GeForce RTX 3070 was certainly an outstanding card already, but we're confident that the further improved cooling solution of the Noctua Edition will be the cherry on top for noise-conscious customers".

There's no pricing just yet, but I'm sure it's not going to be cheap and I'm sure it's not going to be found in big numbers. If you do find it, I think you're going to be smitten with the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card, and I need to try and get out for review ASAP.