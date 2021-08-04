All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS rumor teams with Noctua on wicked new GeForce RTX 30 series cards

ASUS is collaborating with Noctua on some truly gorgeous new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, with Noctua cooling tech.

Published Wed, Aug 4 2021 9:23 PM CDT
Imagine in a few month's time you'll be able to maybe buy an ASUS graphics card with a wicked Noctua cooler on it, it looks like it'll be happening and I couldn't be happier.

According to a new filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission, it seems ASUS is teaming up with Noctua on some new cooling technology for GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. Noctua is well known for their beige/brown combo cooling solutions, which don't just look great, they're some of the best-performing coolers in the industry.

The reason for all this hype is a model that was slipped in called "RTX3070-8G-NOCTUA" which kinda gives it away, doesn't it -- a GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a Noctua branded cooler. I guess you'd have to be blind to not see it.

We don't know if the purported ASUS x Noctua graphics card would be air-cooled (please, please be air-cooled) or a water-cooled card. I want it to be exactly how I dream: an ASUS GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card with the iconic Noctua beige/brown cooler.

The cards you see in the photos in this article are NOT legit, they are mockups of what we could expect. All I know is that I want one, and I want one now -- preferably in the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 variant.

