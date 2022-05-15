All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPU: 'early Q3' launch teased

NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU family, the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards could be here in 'early Q3' says latest rumors.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 15 2022 7:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs could be here sooner rather than later, with leaker "kopite7kimi" teasing a "Q3 early" release... meaning July/August (which would be early Q3) with September being the end of Q3.

I was personally in Cologne, Germany during Gamescom 2018 when NVIDIA announced its Turing GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, back in September 2018. This would be earlier than regular scheduled releases from NVIDIA, but we are in a Bizarro GPU world... and next-gen GPUs would be welcomed right now.

NVIDIA would be out of the gate ahead of AMD and its upcoming RDNA 3 architecture and new MCD-based Navi 31 GPU. MCD being a multi-chip die, with a chiplet-based GPU design compared to NVIDIA's monolithic GPU design expected with Ada Lovelace and the new flagship AD102 GPU that should power the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPU: 'early Q3' launch teased 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA's regular release schedule would see the company unveiling its new GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards first, saving its higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards for post-Navi 31.

But... maybe we might see NVIDIA mix things up.

The company did just launch the new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, so it would need to easily topple that with Ada Lovelace. NVIDIA might start with the new flagship AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 Ti + RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070, all at the same time... replacing the entire stack of Ampere GPUs in one fell swoop. That would be awesome.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming (12G-P5-3967-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1357.99
$1359.84$1299.99$1234.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/15/2022 at 7:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.