Sony to distribute Bloober's new games, possibly includes Silent Hill

Indie horror dev Bloober Team recently signed a "significant distribution deal" with Sony Interactive Entertainment for its upcoming games, and Silent Hill may be included.

The developer is currently working on four projects including a new game with Konami (believed to be Silent Hill), a new Layers of Fear, a project being funded by Take-Two Interactive's Private Division label, and a project with Rogue Games. Sony may be the distributor for a handful of these games both digitally via the PlayStation Store/PS Plus and through physical retail channels.

Polish finance site Bankier has the announcement:

"The Management Board of Bloober Team SA with its registered office in Krakow (hereinafter referred to as the "Issuer") informs that today the Issuer has concluded a significant license and distribution agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC for the distribution of selected Issuer's titles in the new distribution system. The Issuer will inform about the details, including the release dates, in separate current reports. "In the Issuer's opinion, the sale of the titles will have an impact on the Issuer's financial results for 2022 and subsequent periods."

In its recent earnings reports, Bloober Team notes that these new games will be the "largest productions" the studio has ever made and the games will set themselves apart from previous offerings.

