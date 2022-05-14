Sony to distribute Bloober's new games, possibly includes Silent Hill
Layers of Fear dev Bloober Team has sign a 'significant distribution agreement' with Sony, and it could include Silent Hill.
Indie horror dev Bloober Team recently signed a "significant distribution deal" with Sony Interactive Entertainment for its upcoming games, and Silent Hill may be included.
Bloober Team has secured a worldwide distributor for its new games and it's one of the best in the business: Sony Interactive Entertainment.
The developer is currently working on four projects including a new game with Konami (believed to be Silent Hill), a new Layers of Fear, a project being funded by Take-Two Interactive's Private Division label, and a project with Rogue Games. Sony may be the distributor for a handful of these games both digitally via the PlayStation Store/PS Plus and through physical retail channels.
Polish finance site Bankier has the announcement:
"The Management Board of Bloober Team SA with its registered office in Krakow (hereinafter referred to as the "Issuer") informs that today the Issuer has concluded a significant license and distribution agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC for the distribution of selected Issuer's titles in the new distribution system. The Issuer will inform about the details, including the release dates, in separate current reports.
"In the Issuer's opinion, the sale of the titles will have an impact on the Issuer's financial results for 2022 and subsequent periods."
In its recent earnings reports, Bloober Team notes that these new games will be the "largest productions" the studio has ever made and the games will set themselves apart from previous offerings.
Here's what Bloober said in a March 2022 report:
"Keeping all the features that distinguish our previous productions, including the clearly outlined psychological thread, the Company intends to introduce many more elements dynamizing the gameplay: more actions, extended exploration and tactical combat.
"The prepared projects will be the largest productions that the Company has undertaken so far, defined as "AAA" (in the horror genre).
"Their implementation makes us proud, but the Company wants the games created by its development teams to be recognizable not only by their high quality, but also by a unique approach to the subject for the brand. In 2022, the Company also plans to become more involved in the recognition of the Bloober Team brand and to systematize the employment and work strategy in accordance with the principle that the employee is the company's greatest asset."
