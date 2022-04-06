All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bloober Team's latest annual report confirms it is working on four new projects, and now we have major clues on what they are.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Apr 6 2022 5:40 PM CDT
Bloober Team is currently developing four new projects, and the dev expects two of them to be ready in the next 3-4 years.

While scanning Bloober Team's recent annual report I noticed an interesting section that revealed how many games the team is working on. The studio currently has four projects in development across a variety of publishers and partners. The biggest is the mysterious game for Konami, which is almost assuredly a Silent Hill project.

The Polish independent developer just posted record earnings in 2021 thanks to the success of The Medium, which has become one of its most lucrative IPs. The company expects to push these earnings even higher throughout 2022 and wants to release two big new games by 2025.

Below we have a quick breakdown on what Bloober Team is up to:

  • Konami project (likely Silent Hill)
  • New game with Rogue Games
  • New project with Take-Two Interactive's Private Division label
  • New Layers of Fear game
  • Project with Linc (playable graphic novels)
Bloober Team is working on at least four new games 1 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: Bloober Team revenues up nearly 300% on best-selling The Medium game

"We are now facing a new goal - to become the world leader in creating the horror genre," Bloober Team Piotr Babieno said in the report.

"In this respect, 2021 was crucial, it is enough to mention the most important events - we officially started strategic cooperation with KONAMI, we signed a contract with the Private Division, which is part of Take Two, and later Rogue Games joined the group of our partners. With all these endeavors, we remember the most important aspects of our DNA - morality, partnership-based treatment of our employees and associates."

NEWS SOURCE:ir.blooberteam.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

