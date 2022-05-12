All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 512.77 WHQL drivers are here

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 512.77 WHQL are here for Evil Dead: The Game, and Dolmen and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong.

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 12 2022 7:46 PM CDT
NVIDIA has released its latest GeForce Game Ready 522.17 WHQL drivers, which offer the best day-one gaming experience for Evil Dead: The Game.

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 512.77 WHQL drivers are here 507 | TweakTown.com

Evil Dead: The Game packs NVIDIA DLSS technology, so you'll definitely want to enable that (and grab these new drivers). NVIDIA also offers support for Dolmen and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong. The new drivers also address an issue with Adobe Premiere Pro and the "intermittent DirectX related crashes". There's still some known issues:

  • (NVIDIA Ampere GPU): With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. (3345965)
  • Club 3D CAC-1085 dongle limited to maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz. (3542678)
  • (GeForce RTX 3090 Ti) Oculus Rift S/Pimax 8Kx is not detected. (3632289)(3626116)

You can download the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 512.77 WHQL drivers right here (786MB download).

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

