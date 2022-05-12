NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 512.77 WHQL drivers are here
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 512.77 WHQL are here for Evil Dead: The Game, and Dolmen and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong.
Published Thu, May 12 2022 7:46 PM CDT
NVIDIA has released its latest GeForce Game Ready 522.17 WHQL drivers, which offer the best day-one gaming experience for Evil Dead: The Game.
Evil Dead: The Game packs NVIDIA DLSS technology, so you'll definitely want to enable that (and grab these new drivers). NVIDIA also offers support for Dolmen and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong. The new drivers also address an issue with Adobe Premiere Pro and the "intermittent DirectX related crashes". There's still some known issues:
- (NVIDIA Ampere GPU): With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. (3345965)
- Club 3D CAC-1085 dongle limited to maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz. (3542678)
- (GeForce RTX 3090 Ti) Oculus Rift S/Pimax 8Kx is not detected. (3632289)(3626116)
You can download the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 512.77 WHQL drivers right here (786MB download).
