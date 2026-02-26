NVIDIA removes the latest GeForce Game Ready driver due to a potentially damaging bug

TL;DR: NVIDIA released the GeForce Game Ready 595.59 WHQL driver with day-one support for Resident Evil Requiem and Bungie's Marathon but quickly recalled it due to a critical GPU fan detection bug causing overheating risks. Users are advised to roll back to driver 591.86 WHQL to ensure stable thermal performance.

Earlier today, NVIDIA released its latest GeForce Game Ready 595.59 WHQL driver, which added day one support for one of the biggest game releases of the year, Resident Evil Requiem. The driver also added support for Bungie's Marathon, which is currently running its popular Server Slam test, and fixed several Gaming Bugs.

However, as users who had installed the new driver began reporting issues with GPU fan detection, NVIDIA quickly removed the driver. "We have discovered a bug in the Game Ready and Studio 595.59 WHQL drivers and have removed the downloads temporarily while our team investigates," NVIDIA's GeForce team writes in a forum post.

"For users that have already installed this driver, and are experiencing issues with fan control, please roll back to 591.86 WHQL," the post continues, noting that everyone who installed the driver should roll back to the previous stable release. According to reports, the driver release was potentially damaging to hardware, as it caused fan-detection issues that affected thermal performance and cooling.

It's unclear if everyone who installed the driver early experienced issues, but the problem was severe enough to warrant a recall. According to one PC gamer, after installing the driver, only a single fan on their GeForce RTX GPU was working - which, yeah, is a recipe for thermal throttling and excessive temperatures under load. Like, say, playing Resident Evil Requiem with its Path Tracing mode and DLSS 4 rendering.

For those looking to roll back, a quick solution is to fire up the NVIDIA App and reinstall the previous driver by "clicking the three dots in the Drivers tab." Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon, as many PC gamers with GeForce RTX cards will be looking to dive into Capcom's latest entry in its iconic survival horror series this weekend.