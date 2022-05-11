Apple just discontinued one of its most popular products ever created

Apple announced it has discontinued one of its most popular products ever created. It put thousands of songs in your pocket.

Apple has taken to its Newsroom to announce that it will be discontinuing the device that sparked mainstream portable music listening - the iPod.

Original iPod, released October 23, 2001.

The first version of the iPod was released on October 23, 2001, which was only eight and a half months after iTunes was released. In the first fiscal year of the release of the first iPod, Apple sold 376,000 units, which was followed by a steady increase to 937,000 in 2003, then 4.4 million in 2004, and finally 22.4 million units in 2005. The progression of the iPod's unit sales represents the true impact the product had on the market and culture.

Now, Apple has announced that it will be discontinuing its iPod brand after 20 years, which makes the 'iPod' brand the oldest product line to be discontinued by Apple. The tech giant states in its Newsroom article that the "spirit" of the iPod will live on throughout the company's other products, such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, HomePod mini, and more. Furthermore, Apple states that iPods will remain available while stocks last.

iPod mini, introduced on February 20, 2004.

iPod nano (2nd generation), introduced on September 25, 2006.

iPod touch, first introduced on September 5, 2007.

iPod nano (7th generation), introduced on September 12, 2012.

iPod shuffle (4th generation), introduced on July 15, 2015.

iPod touch (7th generation), introduced on May 28, 2019.

