All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple just discontinued one of its most popular products ever created

Apple announced it has discontinued one of its most popular products ever created. It put thousands of songs in your pocket.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, May 11 2022 2:10 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple has taken to its Newsroom to announce that it will be discontinuing the device that sparked mainstream portable music listening - the iPod.

Apple just discontinued one of its most popular products ever created 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Original iPod, released October 23, 2001.

The first version of the iPod was released on October 23, 2001, which was only eight and a half months after iTunes was released. In the first fiscal year of the release of the first iPod, Apple sold 376,000 units, which was followed by a steady increase to 937,000 in 2003, then 4.4 million in 2004, and finally 22.4 million units in 2005. The progression of the iPod's unit sales represents the true impact the product had on the market and culture.

Now, Apple has announced that it will be discontinuing its iPod brand after 20 years, which makes the 'iPod' brand the oldest product line to be discontinued by Apple. The tech giant states in its Newsroom article that the "spirit" of the iPod will live on throughout the company's other products, such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, HomePod mini, and more. Furthermore, Apple states that iPods will remain available while stocks last.

Apple just discontinued one of its most popular products ever created 02 | TweakTown.com

iPod mini, introduced on February 20, 2004.

Apple just discontinued one of its most popular products ever created 03 | TweakTown.com

iPod nano (2nd generation), introduced on September 25, 2006.

Apple just discontinued one of its most popular products ever created 04 | TweakTown.com

iPod touch, first introduced on September 5, 2007.

Apple just discontinued one of its most popular products ever created 05 | TweakTown.com

iPod nano (7th generation), introduced on September 12, 2012.

Apple just discontinued one of its most popular products ever created 06 | TweakTown.com

iPod shuffle (4th generation), introduced on July 15, 2015.

Apple just discontinued one of its most popular products ever created 07 | TweakTown.com

iPod touch (7th generation), introduced on May 28, 2019.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.00
$4.00$4.00$4.34
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/11/2022 at 2:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techspot.com, apple.com, en.wikipedia.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.