Nintendo Switch 2 hit 3.5 million sales in 4 days: best-selling console ever, blowing away PS5

Blistering pace of sales leaves the likes of the PS5, which sold 1.5 million in its first weekend, in the dust - the Switch 2 handheld is absolutely flying.

Nintendo has officially confirmed that the Switch 2 is a storming success, shifting a huge 3.5 million units globally in the handheld's initial four days on sale.

That's a major achievement and means it's the fastest-selling device Nintendo has ever launched. To put it in perspective, the original Nintendo Switch managed to shift 2.7 million units not in four days, but in four weeks.

As pointed out in a reply to the thread on X (flagged by German tech site Computerbase, via VideoCardz) where Nintendo announced the milestone, if we compare that to Sony consoles, the PS4 racked up sales of 4.2 million in six weeks - and the PS5 hit 4.4 million in a slightly lengthier seven weeks.

So, the Switch 2 is not far off beating those PlayStation sales figures in just over half a week, rather incredibly. While the PS4 sold about 100,000 consoles daily, and PS5 around 90,000, averaging the above sales out, the Switch 2 is closing on 900,000 units daily right out of the gate.

Chatter from the grapevine courtesy of Nintendo Prime, a well-known YouTuber, insisted that the Nintendo Switch 2 sold 3 million units or thereabouts in its first 24 hours, so you might immediately think that this claim was exaggerated.

Nintendo Prime argues that it was a genuine and accurate leak, though, and we understand why. It's not unbelievable to think that there was a massive rush of sales (and pre-orders, which are of course included) on the first day, that calmed down a lot in the following few days.

As the YouTuber points out, the initial shipment of launch stock for the Switch 2 has likely only just been restocked - indeed, exactly that just happened this morning (June 11), as confirmed by Best Buy in the US, according to Tom's Guide - and so sales over the weekend would've been held back by whatever inventory was available, anyway.

This makes sense, but whatever the case, we know the Switch 2 is a record-breaker, and the speculation now turns to exactly how far sales will shoot up with the new handheld. With that restock supposedly just having taken place, the rest of the week could witness a further surge in units flying off the shelves.