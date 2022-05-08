People Can Fly updates its new games pipeline, includes 5 projects

Outriders developer People Can Fly is currently working on five games including 2 AAA titles for Square Enix and Take-Two.

Outriders developer People Can Fly has updated its multi-game pipeline with a bunch of new details.

People Can Fly is currently working on a bunch of new games. The studio is developing five titles, including Project Gemini with Square Enix, Project Dagger with Take-Two Interactive, one project that will be self-published, and two games in early concept phases.

The developer has outlined its slate of games with tons of fine-tuned information on what's to come, including its upcoming Gemini and Dagger titles.

Here's a breakdown of the new games:

Project Gemini - AAA game with scale comparable to Outriders, Square Enix will fully own IP and publishing rights (similar to Outriders). Expected in 2024. Project Dagger - New AAA action RPG set for a "wider audience," had a development budget of 40-60 million Euros. Published by Take-Two Interactive. Expected in 2024. Bifrost - New self-published, self-funded game. No release date. Victoria - Early concept phase. RED - Early concept phase.

Meanwhile, People Can Fly says that Outriders has yet to make a profit and the studio has not received royalties from the commercial release of the game. The studio plans to continue to support Outriders and is about to launch Worldslayer, the first major expansion to the looter-shooter.