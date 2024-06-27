Amazon currently has eight games in development, including Tomb Raider and Lord of the Rings

Amazon Games is currently working on eight different AAA video game projects, ranging from MMO experiences to more traditional games like Tomb Raider.

Amazon's gaming division is currently working on eight different game projects, including publishing games like NCSoft's upcoming free-to-play MMORPG Throne and Liberty.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Amazon Games is pretty busy these days. The division has released multiple titles like the once-popular MMORPG New World, and published Smilegate's MMORPG Lost Ark. Despite the current disruptive macro-economic climate around games (rising costs, mass layoffs, long delays in production pipelines, to name a few), Amazon Games has no plans in slowing down.

Popular Now: Microsoft moves to remove local Windows accounts and force Microsoft accounts

The mega-retailer's game branch is active and bustling in a space that is being squeezed by less-than-ideal pressures, with eight different projects in the works. Among the higher-profile games is a fully-fledged new AAA Tomb Raider game from the franchise stewards at Crystal Dynamics alongside a new Lord of the Rings project.

In a recent interview with Variety, Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann briefly discussed the pipeline of projects that is currently in the works. Not much was said about the more anticipated games--aforementioned Tomb Raider and LOTR titles--but the projects are sure to make a big splash to help offset Amazon's tremendous $600 million investment into its game-and-TV show adaptations.

"The approach we took at Amazon is the long game. "Rather than going out on a buying frenzy and just collect studios, we said, 'let's focus on internal and selective external games.' "When you look from where we started to where we are now, we have now eight games in development, and we're really going to start to get a more regular cadence of putting out games. "But I'm also someone who believes that you really just can focus on maybe two, three games a year."

Some of the projects that Amazon Games are working on include: