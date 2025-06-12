Days Gone developer Sony Bend lays off 30% of workers, new project in the works

Another one of Sony's core first-party PlayStation studios is laying off developers shortly after the cancellation of a big live service game project.

Sony's first-party Bend, Oregon studio is letting go of more workers shortly after Sony axed an online game project that the team had been developing.

Days Gone developers at Sony Bend are being laid off, new reports from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier indicate. The Oregon-based studio will lay off 30% of its staff, or about 40 people in total.

Specific details about the layoffs weren't shared by the company, but Sony has cited rising costs as a major reason for cross-segment layoffs across its divisions, especially in interactive entertainment, where costs can be particularly high.

The spree of layoffs comes after corporate heads cancelled a live service game that had been in development at the studio. Sony actually published a statement confirming the cancellation and saying it was actually a "live service concept."

"Earlier this year, Bend Studio wrapped development on a live-service concept. "After careful consideration, we chose not to move forward with it. As the team shifts focus to its next project, we've made strategic changes to better position the studio for long-term success. "As part of this transition, a workforce reduction has taken place at the studio. "This decision was not made lightly, and we are extremely grateful for the meaningful contributions of all those impacted. Bend Studio has been a valued part of PlayStation Studios for decades, and we remain confident in its future and creative direction."

After the dismal performance of the reportedly $400 million blunder Concord, Sony has been mostly averse to risky live service games and has cancelled multiple online-based projects.

It's unclear how many people work at Sony Bend after the layoffs, and what game they may be working on next.