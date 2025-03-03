All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Rockstar Games forms Rockstar Australia with long-time collaborator

Rockstar Games forms a new global satellite studio, Rockstar Australia, after acquiring long-time Sydney-based collaborator studio Videl Games Deluxe.

Rockstar Games forms Rockstar Australia with long-time collaborator
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Rockstar Games has acquired Video Games Deluxe, renaming it Rockstar Australia, as the 13th support studio ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6's expected Fall 2025 release.

Rockstar Games has added a 13th group to its worldwide support studio ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6's expected Fall 2025 release.

Rockstar Games forms Rockstar Australia with long-time collaborator 1
2

Today, Rockstar Games announced that it has acquired Video Games Deluxe, a long-time collaborator that has assisted development on a number of projects. The Pyrmont, Sydney-based studio will now become Rockstar Australia, and the 13th company in a regional webwork that spans everywhere from India to Toronto.

Rockstar Australia could end up being a smaller team, at least at the start: LinkedIn estimates that Video Game Deluxe has 2-10 employees. The studio had previously worked alongside Rockstar on games like the LA Noire VR release and even helped optimize the new GTA trilogy for mobiles and consoles--the latter of which received some hefty visual tweaks and improvements.

There were previous reports that VGD had been developing an open-world VR game for Rockstar Games, but it's unclear where this project could be in Take-Two Interactive's slate of games, if the project hasn't been cancelled entirely. It's hard to say what project Rockstar Australia will end up working on but GTA 6 should take priority above all else right now.

"Rockstar Games is proud to announce the acquisition of Video Games Deluxe, the Sydney-based development studio. The studio will be renamed Rockstar Australia. Video Games Deluxe has worked with Rockstar Games on some of its most memorable titles, including the 2017 re-releases of L.A. Noire, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, and most recently, on upgrades to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for iOS and Android, Netflix, and modern consoles."

NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

