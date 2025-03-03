Rockstar Games forms Rockstar Australia with long-time collaborator

TL;DR: Rockstar Games has acquired Video Games Deluxe, renaming it Rockstar Australia, as the 13th support studio ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6's expected Fall 2025 release. Rockstar Games has acquired Video Games Deluxe, renaming it Rockstar Australia, as the 13th support studio ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6's expected Fall 2025 release.

Rockstar Games has added a 13th group to its worldwide support studio ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6's expected Fall 2025 release.

Today, Rockstar Games announced that it has acquired Video Games Deluxe, a long-time collaborator that has assisted development on a number of projects. The Pyrmont, Sydney-based studio will now become Rockstar Australia, and the 13th company in a regional webwork that spans everywhere from India to Toronto.

Rockstar Australia could end up being a smaller team, at least at the start: LinkedIn estimates that Video Game Deluxe has 2-10 employees. The studio had previously worked alongside Rockstar on games like the LA Noire VR release and even helped optimize the new GTA trilogy for mobiles and consoles--the latter of which received some hefty visual tweaks and improvements.

There were previous reports that VGD had been developing an open-world VR game for Rockstar Games, but it's unclear where this project could be in Take-Two Interactive's slate of games, if the project hasn't been cancelled entirely. It's hard to say what project Rockstar Australia will end up working on but GTA 6 should take priority above all else right now.