All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

SpaceX president says humanity will be on Mars 'in this decade'

Gwynne Shotwell, the President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX, has predicted that astronauts will land on Mars this decade.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sun, May 8 2022 6:24 AM CDT   |   Updated Sun, May 8 2022 6:40 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX's President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gwynne Shotwell, made the prediction on CNBC in a recent interview.

Shotwell believes that astronauts will land on the surface of Mars before the end of the 2020s, likely by taking SpaceX's Starship, which features heavily in the company's plans for Mars. Starship is currently committed to several moon missions once it becomes operational following its upcoming orbital flight test should it pass the Federal Aviation Administration's environmental assessment.

"We should put people on the surface of Mars within a decade. I think it will be in this decade, yes. People on the moon, sooner. I think we need to get a large delivery to the surface of Mars, and then people will start thinking harder about it. And then, I think within five or six years, people will see that that will be a real place to go," said Shotwell in the interview.

After a trip booked by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to go around the moon, Starship has also been tapped by NASA to take the first astronauts to return to the moon as part of its Artemis program. The Artemis program has its sights first set on the moon and eventually Mars, but NASA expects to launch a crewed mission to the Red Planet around 2040, at least a decade after Shotwell expects to see astronauts on Mars.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Read more: New 'impossible' discovery could make computers 400 times faster

Read more: World's first flying car airport opens in the United Kingdom

SpaceX president says humanity will be on Mars 'in this decade' 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

SpaceX Hat Casual All Cotton Outdoor Baseball Hat Trucker Hat Black

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99$14.99$14.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/8/2022 at 6:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.