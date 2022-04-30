All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

SpaceX's Starship orbital test delayed by FAA for another month

The Federal Aviation Administration has said its assessment of SpaceX's Starship will now be completed no sooner than May 31st.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Apr 30 2022 4:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new project status update from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reveals SpaceX's Starship will have to wait a while longer to get off the ground.

SpaceX's Starship and Super Heavy Launch Vehicle Program has been awaiting the finalization of the FAA's Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) in order to conduct its first orbital test flight. The draft of the PEA was first published for review on September 17th, 2021, and after multiple delays will now be finalized no sooner than May 31st, 2022.

To conduct Starship and Super Heavy launch operations, SpaceX had to apply for and obtain permits and licenses from the FAA to operate such a vehicle. In order to grant such permits and licenses, the FAA has to conduct a review of "public safety issues," "national security or foreign policy concerns," "insurance requirements for the launch operator," and "potential environmental impact."

The assessment has been delayed four times after initially being due to be completed by the end of 2021. The FAA says the delay is due to SpaceX having made "multiple changes to its application that require additional FAA analysis," and it is still working on reviewing about 18,000 comments on the application made during the public review and comment period from September 17th, 2021 through November 1st, 2021.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Lone Ukrainian tank sneaks up on and ambushes Russian convoy

Read more: Almost all Bitcoins that will ever exist have now been mined

Read more: Anonymous hacked the Kremlin to gain access to its CCTV system

SpaceX's Starship orbital test delayed by FAA for another month 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

SpaceX Starship Rocket Model Super Heavy Rocket BFR Model Decoration

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$75.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/30/2022 at 4:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, faa.gov, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.