SpaceX is in talks to sell shares at new global top 25 company valuation

SpaceX is reportedly in talks about selling shares to insiders, and publications state that the company is now valued at approximately $350 billion.

A new report from Bloomberg has revealed that SpaceX is in talks to sell off private shares held by employees at a price higher than expected.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter, who informed the publication that SpaceX would be valued at approximately $350 billion, a stark increase from the previous estimation of $255 billion conducted earlier this year. The deal is noted as a tender offer and makes SpaceX the world's most valuable private company, putting it alongside mega-companies such as TikTok owner ByteDance. However, if you want to compare apples to apples, SpaceX stands alone in terms of valuation within the space industry, as there isn't another company that even comes close to the $350 billion mark.

This isn't surprising as SpaceX is far and away the leader in providing a reliable, reusable means of transportation to orbit. Its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets have become the workhorses for the company, delivering payloads to the International Space Station (ISS), various orbital altitudes, and a means of ferrying astronauts to and from the ISS. Additionally, SpaceX has had quite a lot of success with its Starlink internet access program, having more than 5 million monthly customers across 114 countries.

SpaceX also has Starship on the horizon, which is the company's ultimate goal of unlocking true rocket rapid reusability at a scale that will enable humans to land colonize Mars. Starship has been what SpaceX has been working toward since the inception of the company. A rocket so large that it's capable of carrying a 100-ton payload, including astronauts, to the surface of Mars. The 100-ton payload will be enough to provide astronauts with materials to construct a Martian base, unlocking humanity as a multi-planetary species.