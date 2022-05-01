All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Batman: Arkham Knight looks bat-tastic at 8K + ray tracing mod

MassiHancer adds his modding touch to Batman: Arkham Knight with his ray tracing mod, cranked to 8K resolution on the RTX 3090 Ti.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 1 2022 5:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MassiHancer is back again with some very incredible modding work on Batman: Arkham Knight, using a ray tracing mod at 8K on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with some bat-shit insane results. Check it out:

The modder has previously impressed with some super-impressive work on God of War 3 and Star Wars: Battlefront -- both radically improved with his ray tracing mods and more -- showcased beautifully at the monster 8K resolution, offering 7680 x 4320 or 4x the pixels of 4K (and 16x that of 1080p, I might add).

MassiHancer talked with DSO Gaming, where he explained: "For the first time you can see godrays and Dynamic Volumetric Fog integrated into the existing rendering engine extracting object positions from the Depth Buffer (something that was possible only using RT cores or NVIDIA PhysX ). I added Color Grading, Depth of Field and a Camera Mod that reacts to everything happening in Gotham. Finally I used "also" RT shader from Pascal Gilcher for G.I. effects".

Batman: Arkham Knight originally dropped in 2015, highlighting the amazing work MassiHancer has done on the 7-year-old title. It looks better than some of the AAA games released in 2021 and 2022, which is a mighty impressive feat.

Batman: Arkham Knight looks bat-tastic at 8K + ray tracing mod 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.90
$18.90$18.90$19.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/1/2022 at 5:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.