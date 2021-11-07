All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

Star Wars Battlefront 8K ray tracing mod: looks better than movie CGI

Star Wars Battlefront (2015) with next-gen graphics detail, ray tracing, glorious 8K looks absolutely mind-blowing in new video.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 7 2021 9:11 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA DICE have quite a beautiful graphics engine on their hands with Frostbite, and when used well it looks absolutely fantastic. But, it has never looked anywhere near as good as some of the work modders put into it, like this new look at Star Wars Battlefront (2015) with next-gen graphics, ray tracing, and running at the GPU-crushing 8K resolution. Check it out:

Giulio Guglielmi aka Massihancer has put some serious work into his new mod for Star Wars Battlefront, emailing me a link and video to his work. I watched it multiple times and I must say, it is some painstakingly good work. Massihancer explains that he used multiple dedicated graphic shaders -- some of which were created, some of which were modded.

He added in ray tracing which provides some beautiful, realistic reflections while improvements to lighting in general also help create a much more cinematic -- even photo-realistic environment. He didn't stop there, because he also added Pascal Gilcher's "RT Shader" beta that boost the ray-tracing effects, with custom shaders used on top to enhance lighting effects in both direct, and in-direct ones.

Star Wars Battlefront 8K ray tracing mod: looks better than movie CGI 01 | TweakTown.comStar Wars Battlefront 8K ray tracing mod: looks better than movie CGI 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES
Star Wars Battlefront 8K ray tracing mod: looks better than movie CGI 03 | TweakTown.comStar Wars Battlefront 8K ray tracing mod: looks better than movie CGI 04 | TweakTown.com

The modded Star Wars Battlefront was powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, with Massihancer also using a Tonemap and dynamic depth of field (DoF) which is similar to Unreal Engine 5 and its recent tech demo. The modder pushed for the cinematic feels by using a camera mod that actually reacts to everything happening in the battlefield, as well as color grading -- something filmmakers do post-production.

Absolutely beautiful work, Massihancer.

Star Wars Battlefront 8K ray tracing mod: looks better than movie CGI 05 | TweakTown.comStar Wars Battlefront 8K ray tracing mod: looks better than movie CGI 06 | TweakTown.com
Star Wars Battlefront 8K ray tracing mod: looks better than movie CGI 07 | TweakTown.comStar Wars Battlefront 8K ray tracing mod: looks better than movie CGI 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Star Wars Battlefront II - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.49
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2021 at 9:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.